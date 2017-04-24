Two teenagers arrested in connection ...

Two teenagers arrested in connection to string of Union Parish burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

A 17-year-old has been arrested by Union Parish sheriff's deputies in a series of vehicle burglaries in the Rocky Branch area, including one owned by a parish constable. A 15-year-old male juvenile also was arrested in connection with the burglaries that included a number of guns taken from the constable's vehicle and a neighbor's vehicle on Acree Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jason smith Mon Clark 1
West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12) Apr 23 Musikologist 15
News Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q... Apr 19 Bink 1
Pastor Donald Anthony Young Apr 10 Your other woman 2
News Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08) Apr 7 JAMES COOK 5
Gonna miss it Apr 6 Ky me 1
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Mar '17 Cside211 41
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC