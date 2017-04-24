Two teenagers arrested in connection to string of Union Parish burglaries
A 17-year-old has been arrested by Union Parish sheriff's deputies in a series of vehicle burglaries in the Rocky Branch area, including one owned by a parish constable. A 15-year-old male juvenile also was arrested in connection with the burglaries that included a number of guns taken from the constable's vehicle and a neighbor's vehicle on Acree Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason smith
|Mon
|Clark
|1
|West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q...
|Apr 19
|Bink
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr 10
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Gonna miss it
|Apr 6
|Ky me
|1
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Cside211
|41
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC