The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra to Pla...

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra to Play The Laurie Beechman

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is proud to announce the return of The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, the most unconventional soulful Southern big band you'll ever love. Fresh off their independent production for PBS, and their first European tour, their North American tour stops in New York City at the Laure Beechman Theatre beneath West Bank Cafe on New York's Theatre Row--- Wesr 42nd Street at Ninth Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pastor Donald Anthony Young Apr 10 Your other woman 2
News Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08) Apr 7 JAMES COOK 5
Gonna miss it Apr 6 Ky me 1
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Mar 23 Cside211 41
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Mar 21 GaggleofGooses 2
News Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne... Mar 15 Missy 2
News The Price Is Right coming to Monroe Mar 15 Mardick 1
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,453 • Total comments across all topics: 280,286,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC