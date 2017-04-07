The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra to Play The Laurie Beechman

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is proud to announce the return of The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, the most unconventional soulful Southern big band you'll ever love. Fresh off their independent production for PBS, and their first European tour, their North American tour stops in New York City at the Laure Beechman Theatre beneath West Bank Cafe on New York's Theatre Row--- Wesr 42nd Street at Ninth Avenue.

