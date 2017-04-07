The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra to Play The Laurie Beechman
The Laurie Beechman Theatre is proud to announce the return of The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, the most unconventional soulful Southern big band you'll ever love. Fresh off their independent production for PBS, and their first European tour, their North American tour stops in New York City at the Laure Beechman Theatre beneath West Bank Cafe on New York's Theatre Row--- Wesr 42nd Street at Ninth Avenue.
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr 10
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Gonna miss it
|Apr 6
|Ky me
|1
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar 23
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar 21
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne...
|Mar 15
|Missy
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar 15
|Mardick
|1
