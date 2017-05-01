Quota plans more projects
Quota International of West Monroe blasted into 2017 focused on the organization's commitment to empowering women and children and meeting needs of the hearing impaired in Ouachita Parish. January 2017 saw Quota of West Monroe making a difference in our community with monetary donations to Med Camps and CASA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason smith
|Apr 24
|Clark
|1
|West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q...
|Apr 19
|Bink
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr 10
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Gonna miss it
|Apr 6
|Ky me
|1
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar '17
|GaggleofGooses
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC