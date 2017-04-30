Ouachita Parish Sheriffa s Deputy kil...

Ouachita Parish Sheriffa s Deputy killed in early morning crash

Sunday Apr 30

Louisiana State Police are investigating an early morning crash that claimed the life of an on-duty Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Deputy. Just before 6:00 a.m., Sunday Troopers from Troop F responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 34 just south of West Monroe.

