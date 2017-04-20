Mayor's race in West Monroe?
West Monroe Mayor Dave Norris says he won't rule out running for an 11th term in the city's highest office though he could face opposition from two other candidates. Others who are preparing or mulling campaigns for mayor include West Monroe Alderwoman Staci Mitchell and state Sen. Mike Walsworth.
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason smith
|3 hr
|Clark
|1
|West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Musikologist
|15
|Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q...
|Apr 19
|Bink
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr 10
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Gonna miss it
|Apr 6
|Ky me
|1
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Cside211
|41
