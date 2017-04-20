Mayor's race in West Monroe?

Wednesday Apr 19

West Monroe Mayor Dave Norris says he won't rule out running for an 11th term in the city's highest office though he could face opposition from two other candidates. Others who are preparing or mulling campaigns for mayor include West Monroe Alderwoman Staci Mitchell and state Sen. Mike Walsworth.

