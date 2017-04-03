'Duck Dynasty' stars reveal family divide in Trump support
" Duck Dynasty " star Willie Robertson was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, even speaking at the Republican National Convention , but, in real life, his reality TV family was divided. "We had lots of discussions behind the scenes," Willie Robertson's wife, Korie Robertson, said about not being a vocal Trump supporter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar 23
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar 21
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne...
|Mar 15
|Missy
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar 15
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar 9
|Carlos R
|7
|Fake Baptist preacher Beware
|Feb '17
|counterfit
|1
|Big Black Cat sightings (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Kphillips
|368
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC