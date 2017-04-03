'Duck Dynasty' stars reveal family di...

'Duck Dynasty' stars reveal family divide in Trump support

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

" Duck Dynasty " star Willie Robertson was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, even speaking at the Republican National Convention , but, in real life, his reality TV family was divided. "We had lots of discussions behind the scenes," Willie Robertson's wife, Korie Robertson, said about not being a vocal Trump supporter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Mar 23 Cside211 41
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Mar 21 GaggleofGooses 2
News Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne... Mar 15 Missy 2
News The Price Is Right coming to Monroe Mar 15 Mardick 1
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) Mar 9 Carlos R 7
Fake Baptist preacher Beware Feb '17 counterfit 1
Big Black Cat sightings (Aug '06) Feb '17 Kphillips 368
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,270 • Total comments across all topics: 280,097,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC