Coast Professional, Inc. donates to Louisiana Baptist Children's Home & Family Ministries
On Wednesday, Coast Professional, Inc. presented a check for $7,000 to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home & Family Ministries at Coast's West Monroe office. Coast's donation is a result of Coast's dress down for charity program in which employees donate $20 or more for the option to wear jeans and business casual attire for the month.
