City of West Monroe Fire Department earns Class 1 Rating

On Monday, April 3, West Monroe Mayor Dave Norris and Fire Chief Todd Smith received notification from Property Insurance Association of Louisiana that the West Monroe Fire Department's rating classification has changed from a Class 2 to a Class 1. Among fire departments in the State of Louisiana, West Monroe has become the 5th department to achieve a Class 1 Rating. The Class 1 rating should result in a decrease in fire insurance premiums for the City of West Monroe residents and businesses.

