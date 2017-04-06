Chiefs fall to Rebels in series

The Natchitoches Central Chiefs competed against West Monroe's rebels in a district series, playing Thursday, March 30 and a doubleheader Friday, March 31. The Rebels shut down the Chiefs quickly in the appearances, taking the 10-4, 8-0 and 13-2 victories home to the Rebels. West Monroe took an early five run lead against the Chiefs Thursday, March 30 in their first of three game series.

