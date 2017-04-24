Bill could prohibit smoking on school property
A measure that would prohibit the use of tobacco products anywhere on a public or private school campus is scheduled to be heard in the House Education Committee today. West Monroe Representative Frank Hoffman says in the 90's, Louisiana made it illegal to smoke in schools, but this legislation will expand on that law.
