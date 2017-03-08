Sterlington police arrest suspected drug dealer
Sterlington police arrested a West Monroe man at the Sterlington Manor Apartments last week on suspicion of several drug dealing charges after receiving a tip about possible drug activity. After police arrived at the apartments, they made contact with Dakota Canterbery, 25, of 755 Ole Hwy 15, West Monroe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fake Baptist preacher Beware
|Feb 24
|counterfit
|1
|Big Black Cat sightings (Aug '06)
|Feb 21
|Kphillips
|368
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb 20
|Eagle 12
|297
|Family Dollar
|Feb 15
|LELE42
|2
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|2
|Searching for Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|1
|NEWS MC info (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Glenn
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC