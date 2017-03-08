Sterlington police arrest suspected d...

Sterlington police arrest suspected drug dealer

Sterlington police arrested a West Monroe man at the Sterlington Manor Apartments last week on suspicion of several drug dealing charges after receiving a tip about possible drug activity. After police arrived at the apartments, they made contact with Dakota Canterbery, 25, of 755 Ole Hwy 15, West Monroe.

