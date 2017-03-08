St. Paddy's Bicycle Parade, festival set
Locals' friends, family and dogs are invited to the 5th annual St. Paddy's Day Bicycle Parade and Festival at Kiroli Park in West Monroe on Saturday, March 11. This is a family fun community event sponsored in part by Love Your Community, West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and Centric Federal Credit Union. Parade members are encouraged to wear Irish attire and decorate their bikes, trikes, wagons, scooters and pets for a ride around the field in Kiroli Park in West Monroe.
