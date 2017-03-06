Landry continues to feud with Edwards...

Landry continues to feud with Edwards over escrow funds

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry stoked the coals of a simmering feud with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday, accusing the governor of "playing petty politics" with Landry's agency budget because he whipped Edwards in a court battle, The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports. "It's disappointing that while the governor is playing petty politics with my budget as our roads continue to fail and Landry made his comments to the Ouachita Republican Women in West Monroe, the largest such club in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fake Baptist preacher Beware Feb 24 counterfit 1
Big Black Cat sightings (Aug '06) Feb 21 Kphillips 368
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... Feb 20 Eagle 12 297
Family Dollar Feb 15 LELE42 2
Kasey Barnett Feb 13 WHO 2
Searching for Kasey Barnett Feb 13 WHO 1
NEWS MC info (Jan '13) Feb '17 Glenn 5
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Ouachita Parish was issued at March 07 at 10:21AM CST

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,269 • Total comments across all topics: 279,375,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC