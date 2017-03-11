La.'s political legends take their place in Halla
La.'s political legends take their place in Hall of Fame The event was held in Winnfield, hometown of Huey Long. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://tnsne.ws/2me6awi West Monroe Mayor Dave Norris, Lake Charles American Press columnist Jim Beam and former House Speaker Jimmy Dimos are among the latest inductees into the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame.
