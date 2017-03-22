Gov. Edwards: Easter Bunny won't deliver roads,a
The governor said bills will be brought forth during the next Legislative Session to raise the state's gas tax. Gov. Edwards: Easter Bunny won't deliver roads, bridges The governor said bills will be brought forth during the next Legislative Session to raise the state's gas tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar 23
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar 21
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne...
|Mar 15
|Missy
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar 15
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar 9
|Carlos R
|7
|Fake Baptist preacher Beware
|Feb '17
|counterfit
|1
|Big Black Cat sightings (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Kphillips
|368
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC