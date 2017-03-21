Free test kits available: Colon cancer survivor shares her story
March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. And, all month KNOE has teamed up with Fred's Pharmacy and McHugh Gastro Clinic in West Monroe to promote early detection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|8 hr
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne...
|Mar 15
|Missy
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar 15
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar 9
|Carlos R
|7
|Fake Baptist preacher Beware
|Feb 24
|counterfit
|1
|Big Black Cat sightings (Aug '06)
|Feb 21
|Kphillips
|368
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb 20
|Eagle 12
|297
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC