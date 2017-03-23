Even the Louisiana government auditor...

Even the Louisiana government auditor is hurting for money

NOLA.com

The head of a non-partisan legislative office that digs into the spending of state and local government agencies warned Louisiana lawmakers Tuesday that he's teetering on the financial edge. Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera said he's eating into his agency's reserves even as he continues to shrink staff, and lawmakers diverted $2 million from those reserves last month to help plug a state deficit .

