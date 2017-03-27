Corporal punishment, vouchers, evaluations on Gov. John Bel Edwards' legislative agenda
Gov. John Bel Edwards, keynote speaker at a gathering honoring the Quad Vets program at the Quad Area Community Action Agency, told the attendees that tending to the care of homeless veterans is of primary importance and that the Quad Vets program, with its high success rate in rehabilitating veterans, serves as a model for the entire nation. Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during the Beyond the Badge ceremony which honored Louisiana Law Enforcement officers for "acts of kindness beyond their official duties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar 23
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar 21
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne...
|Mar 15
|Missy
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar 15
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar 9
|Carlos R
|7
|Fake Baptist preacher Beware
|Feb '17
|counterfit
|1
|Big Black Cat sightings (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Kphillips
|368
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC