Corporal punishment, vouchers, evaluations on Gov. John Bel Edwards' legislative agenda

Gov. John Bel Edwards, keynote speaker at a gathering honoring the Quad Vets program at the Quad Area Community Action Agency, told the attendees that tending to the care of homeless veterans is of primary importance and that the Quad Vets program, with its high success rate in rehabilitating veterans, serves as a model for the entire nation. Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during the Beyond the Badge ceremony which honored Louisiana Law Enforcement officers for "acts of kindness beyond their official duties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.