Concession stand burglary lands man in prison
A Ouachita Parish resident has been arrested by Union Parish sheriff's deputies accused of stealing items from a locked concession stand. A sheriff's deputy checking out a suspicious person report ended up arresting Abraham Hernandez, 34, of 137 La.
