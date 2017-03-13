Concession stand burglary lands man i...

Concession stand burglary lands man in prison

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

A Ouachita Parish resident has been arrested by Union Parish sheriff's deputies accused of stealing items from a locked concession stand. A sheriff's deputy checking out a suspicious person report ended up arresting Abraham Hernandez, 34, of 137 La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne... Wed Missy 2
News The Price Is Right coming to Monroe Wed Mardick 1
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) Mar 9 Carlos R 7
Fake Baptist preacher Beware Feb 24 counterfit 1
Big Black Cat sightings (Aug '06) Feb 21 Kphillips 368
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... Feb 20 Eagle 12 297
Family Dollar Feb 15 LELE42 2
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,616,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC