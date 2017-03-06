Coast promotes staff at West Monroe o...

Coast promotes staff at West Monroe office

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Concordia Sentinel

Those promoted include Gabriel Sanchez from Operations Senior Consumer Care Manager to Director of Operations and Alia Lingle and Shandra Elmore from Consumer Care Representatives to Consumer Care Managers. As Director of Operations, Sanchez will oversee the West Monroe teams of Consumer Care Representatives for Coast's large government client and will be responsible for their performance, compliance to client requirements, training and professional development, to improve the overall employee experience at Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fake Baptist preacher Beware Feb 24 counterfit 1
Big Black Cat sightings (Aug '06) Feb 21 Kphillips 368
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... Feb 20 Eagle 12 297
Family Dollar Feb 15 LELE42 2
Kasey Barnett Feb 13 WHO 2
Searching for Kasey Barnett Feb 13 WHO 1
NEWS MC info (Jan '13) Feb '17 Glenn 5
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,933 • Total comments across all topics: 279,384,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC