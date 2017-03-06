Coast promotes staff at West Monroe office
Those promoted include Gabriel Sanchez from Operations Senior Consumer Care Manager to Director of Operations and Alia Lingle and Shandra Elmore from Consumer Care Representatives to Consumer Care Managers. As Director of Operations, Sanchez will oversee the West Monroe teams of Consumer Care Representatives for Coast's large government client and will be responsible for their performance, compliance to client requirements, training and professional development, to improve the overall employee experience at Coast.
