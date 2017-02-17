West Monroe woman arrested for crimin...

Tuesday Feb 14

West Monroe police arrested a woman off Brown Avenue in West Monroe on suspicion of criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine on Sunday. Police visited the residence of Holli Nicole Worley, 27, of 207 Browning Ave., West Monroe, in response to a report of a possible disturbance.

