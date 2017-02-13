West Monroe man arrested in child pornography investigation
Thursday, the Ouachita Parish Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant on Elmwood Drive in reference to an ongoing pornography involving juveniles investigation. That's where they arrested Edwin Edgerton III.
