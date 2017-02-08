West Monroe man arrested for obstruction of justice after swallowing suspected drug
West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man last week on suspicion of obstruction of justice and resisting an officer after responding to a complaint of a man asleep at the wheel of an automobile parked at a gas pump. "I observed Holder to have his left hand clenched," stated the arrest affidavit.
