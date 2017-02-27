West Monroe man arrested for meth

Tuesday Feb 21

On February 16, 2017, members of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Special Crimes Apprehension Team conducted a narcotics investigation in southwest Ouachita Parish. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Devin Shane McMillian, age 26 of West Monroe and the seizure of 1.75 lbs.

