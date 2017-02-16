West Monroe lawyer disbarred
The state Supreme Court disbarred Francis Broussard, a West Monroe attorney, last month on charges stemming from fraudulent IRS claims he filed in an attempt to receive more than $9.7 million in tax refunds. In 2013, Broussard pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the fraud.
