West Monroe lawyer disbarred

West Monroe lawyer disbarred

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Concordia Sentinel

The state Supreme Court disbarred Francis Broussard, a West Monroe attorney, last month on charges stemming from fraudulent IRS claims he filed in an attempt to receive more than $9.7 million in tax refunds. In 2013, Broussard pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family Dollar 20 hr LELE42 2
Kasey Barnett Feb 13 WHO 2
Searching for Kasey Barnett Feb 13 WHO 1
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... Feb 6 thetruth 296
NEWS MC info (Jan '13) Feb 2 Glenn 5
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) Feb 2 Jason B 6
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... Jan 29 Eagle 12 189
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,160 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC