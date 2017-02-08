Suspect seen pulling on church doors, windows arrested for possession of meth
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine after authorities were called about a suspect pulling on the doors and windows of a church. After deputies arrived at the location of the church on Smith Street in West Monroe, they made deputies with the suspect, Michael Lynn Auttonberry, 58, 222 Lynette Drive, West Monroe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb 6
|thetruth
|296
|NEWS MC info (Jan '13)
|Feb 2
|Glenn
|5
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Feb 2
|Jason B
|6
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Jan 29
|Eagle 12
|189
|Biggest slut in calhoun
|Jan 18
|Fredrico
|1
|Family new to Sterlington, LA seeks work, new b...
|Jan 16
|devoutfamily
|1
|Guy.hello?
|Jan 15
|Kelley
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC