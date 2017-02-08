Suspect seen pulling on church doors,...

Suspect seen pulling on church doors, windows arrested for possession of meth

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Concordia Sentinel

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine after authorities were called about a suspect pulling on the doors and windows of a church. After deputies arrived at the location of the church on Smith Street in West Monroe, they made deputies with the suspect, Michael Lynn Auttonberry, 58, 222 Lynette Drive, West Monroe.

West Monroe, LA

