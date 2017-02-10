Southern Miss. announces honors
Anna Leigh Wigley, of West Monroe, was among several other students on the University of Southern Mississippi's dean list for the fall semester of 2016. The President's List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb 6
|thetruth
|296
|NEWS MC info (Jan '13)
|Feb 2
|Glenn
|5
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Feb 2
|Jason B
|6
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Jan 29
|Eagle 12
|189
|Biggest slut in calhoun
|Jan 18
|Fredrico
|1
|Family new to Sterlington, LA seeks work, new b...
|Jan 16
|devoutfamily
|1
|Guy.hello?
|Jan 15
|Kelley
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC