Missing West Monroe Juvenile

Tuesday Feb 14

West Monroe Police Department is currently looking for a missing juvenile, Derri'Chanta Wyatt. Derri'chanta was last seen at a family member's residence on 02/03/2017 on South 7th Street West Monroe, Louisiana.

