continue reading

James B. "Jim" and Lee W. Akin of Houston announce the engagement of their daughter, Amanda Christine Akin, to Christopher Edwin Gray, son of Walter E. "Jack" and Debbie B. Gray of Bandon, Miss. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Richard N. and the late Dixie M. Ware III of West Monroe and the late Orren B. "Jerry" and the late Ruth M. Akin of Shreveport.
