Betsy DeVos gets invite to Louisiana schools from state senate

Friday Feb 17

New Education Secretary Betsy DeVos addresses Education Department staff for the first time Feb. 8. Will Louisiana be next on her visit list? A resolution asking her to visit passed 24-0 Thursday . Fifteen members of the state Senate were absent.

