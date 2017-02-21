Betsy DeVos gets invite to Louisiana schools from state senate
New Education Secretary Betsy DeVos addresses Education Department staff for the first time Feb. 8. Will Louisiana be next on her visit list? A resolution asking her to visit passed 24-0 Thursday . Fifteen members of the state Senate were absent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big Black Cat sightings (Aug '06)
|Tue
|Kphillips
|368
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb 20
|Eagle 12
|297
|Family Dollar
|Feb 15
|LELE42
|2
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|2
|Searching for Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|1
|NEWS MC info (Jan '13)
|Feb 2
|Glenn
|5
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Feb 2
|Jason B
|6
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC