Arkansas Road widening to begin this summer

Wednesday Feb 8

Work on widening Arkansas Road in West Monroe is expected to finally begin after delays lasting more than 30 years. The Arkansas Road project entails widening the two-lane roadway to a five-lane roadway with four travel lanes and a 16-foot wide left turn center lane.

