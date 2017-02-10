Arkansas Road widening to begin this summer
Work on widening Arkansas Road in West Monroe is expected to finally begin after delays lasting more than 30 years. The Arkansas Road project entails widening the two-lane roadway to a five-lane roadway with four travel lanes and a 16-foot wide left turn center lane.
