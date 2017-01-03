Union Official: Graphic Packaging to ...

Union Official: Graphic Packaging to build new state-of-art facility in Monroe

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Graphic Packaging in West Monroe has told employees it will make a 70-million dollar investment in a state of the art facility in Monroe, to be located near the airport. That according to United Steel Worker's Union President Daryl Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... 1 hr Eagle 12 77
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... Mon Eagle 12 118
News Winnsboro teen wins rap contest held in Rayville (May '08) Jan 4 Dee 7
10 Dec 23 Paco 1
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Dec 18 Smurfet 1
News Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11) Dec 16 journeyforthemissing 4
News Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne... Dec 14 Bink 1
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,979 • Total comments across all topics: 277,787,642

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC