Union Official: Graphic Packaging to build new state-of-art facility in Monroe
Graphic Packaging in West Monroe has told employees it will make a 70-million dollar investment in a state of the art facility in Monroe, to be located near the airport. That according to United Steel Worker's Union President Daryl Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|1 hr
|Eagle 12
|77
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Mon
|Eagle 12
|118
|Winnsboro teen wins rap contest held in Rayville (May '08)
|Jan 4
|Dee
|7
|10
|Dec 23
|Paco
|1
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec 18
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec 16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne...
|Dec 14
|Bink
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC