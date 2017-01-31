Two arrested after shooting in West Monroe
Police say two people got into an argument and ended up shooting at each other. No one was injured, but they were taken into custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|15 hr
|Eagle 12
|295
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Sun
|Eagle 12
|189
|Biggest slut in calhoun
|Jan 18
|Fredrico
|1
|Family new to Sterlington, LA seeks work, new b...
|Jan 16
|devoutfamily
|1
|Guy.hello?
|Jan 15
|Kelley
|1
|Guy.hello?
|Jan 15
|Kelley
|1
|Big Black Cat sightings (Aug '06)
|Jan 13
|Christina
|367
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC