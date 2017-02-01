Rates jump for West Ouachita Sewerage District #5 customers
Customers of West Ouachita Sewerage District #5, a large portion of West Monroe ranging from Bawcomville to D'Arbonne Hills, are facing an up-charge in billing, from $30 to $45 a month. "We're scared that if we don't pay it, we're going to get cut off completely, and it's just not right," says WOD5 customer, Stormy Fair.
