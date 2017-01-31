Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies inve...

Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies investigating series of car burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies are currently working a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred Monday night in the Pine Grove Circle-Wallace Dean Road area in West Monroe. In most of the burglaries, entry was gained by opening unlocked doors although some involved forced entry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... 5 min Eagle 12 295
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... Sun Eagle 12 189
Biggest slut in calhoun Jan 18 Fredrico 1
Family new to Sterlington, LA seeks work, new b... Jan 16 devoutfamily 1
Guy.hello? Jan 15 Kelley 1
Guy.hello? Jan 15 Kelley 1
Big Black Cat sightings (Aug '06) Jan 13 Christina 367
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,526 • Total comments across all topics: 278,439,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC