Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies investigating series of car burglaries
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies are currently working a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred Monday night in the Pine Grove Circle-Wallace Dean Road area in West Monroe. In most of the burglaries, entry was gained by opening unlocked doors although some involved forced entry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|5 min
|Eagle 12
|295
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Sun
|Eagle 12
|189
|Biggest slut in calhoun
|Jan 18
|Fredrico
|1
|Family new to Sterlington, LA seeks work, new b...
|Jan 16
|devoutfamily
|1
|Guy.hello?
|Jan 15
|Kelley
|1
|Guy.hello?
|Jan 15
|Kelley
|1
|Big Black Cat sightings (Aug '06)
|Jan 13
|Christina
|367
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC