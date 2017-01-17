OPSO deputies arrest man after foot c...

OPSO deputies arrest man after foot chase across Interstate 20

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Late Saturday night, Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested Keldrick Hines, after pulling him over in a Gray Ford Mustang on Interstate 20 in West Monroe. When deputies searched the vehicle, they found a semi automatic handgun with the serial number scratched out inside the vehicle.

