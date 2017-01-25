Man pleads guilty to 2 counts of molestation
The News-Star of Monroe reports that 52-year-old Charles Edward Milton Jr. of Magee, Mississippi pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of molestation of a juvenile. An arrest warrant says Milton traveled to suspect John Carter Jr.'s home in West Monroe in 2015 to have sex with boys.
