Man pleads guilty to 2 counts of molestation

Tuesday

The News-Star of Monroe reports that 52-year-old Charles Edward Milton Jr. of Magee, Mississippi pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of molestation of a juvenile. An arrest warrant says Milton traveled to suspect John Carter Jr.'s home in West Monroe in 2015 to have sex with boys.

Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

