Louisiana school with Confederate flag strife to perform at Donald Trump inauguration: report

Thursday Jan 5

The marching band from West Monroe High School, which allows the Confederate battle flag at athletic events and uses the rebel as its mascot, has been chosen to perform in President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration parade. The West Monroe High School marching band is the only Louisiana group scheduled to perform in President-elect Donald Trump 's inauguration parade in Washington on Jan. 20, according to a list released by several news outlets.

