Louisiana Political Hall of Fame to induct five new members
Political columnist Jim Beam, former state Speaker of the House Jimmy Dimos, civil rights leader the Rev. T.J. Jemison Sr., lobbyist Maurice "Bud" Mapes and longtime West Monroe Mayor Dave Norris have been named as this year's class to the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|4 hr
|Hedonist Heretic
|257
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|8 hr
|Eagle 12
|173
|Biggest slut in calhoun
|Jan 18
|Fredrico
|1
|Family new to Sterlington, LA seeks work, new b...
|Jan 16
|devoutfamily
|1
|Guy.hello?
|Jan 15
|Kelley
|1
|Guy.hello?
|Jan 15
|Kelley
|1
|Big Black Cat sightings (Aug '06)
|Jan 13
|Christina
|367
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC