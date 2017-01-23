Louisiana Political Hall of Fame to i...

Louisiana Political Hall of Fame to induct five new members

Thursday Jan 19

Political columnist Jim Beam, former state Speaker of the House Jimmy Dimos, civil rights leader the Rev. T.J. Jemison Sr., lobbyist Maurice "Bud" Mapes and longtime West Monroe Mayor Dave Norris have been named as this year's class to the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame.

