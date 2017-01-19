La. supporters pour in for inauguration Many visitors from Louisiana said they traveled to Washington to witness history. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/louisiana/2017/01/19/la-supporters-pour-inauguration/96783250/ Military personnel walk along the National Mall in Washington, Wednesday alongside vendors selling President-elect Donald Trump merchandise ahead of Friday's presidential inauguration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.