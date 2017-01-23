GOWC and Severn Trent host second tow...

GOWC and Severn Trent host second town hall meeting

Tuesday Jan 17

On Tuesday, The Greater Ouachita Water Company and Severn Trent held a second town hall meeting, this one in West Monroe, to help customers understand how they'll solve their billing issues. Severn Trent had a clearer, more concise, explanation of their plan to solve the billing issues.

West Monroe, LA

