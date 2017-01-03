Exterminators Warn Against "Do It You...

Exterminators Warn Against "Do It Yourself."

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Jacob Best has been an exterminator in West Monroe for years. He's familiar with this chemical and says it's highly dangerous, which is why he recommends that you leave it to a professional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... 3 hr IB DaMann 31
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... 13 hr Trumpler 85
News Winnsboro teen wins rap contest held in Rayville (May '08) Wed Dee 7
10 Dec 23 Paco 1
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Dec 18 Smurfet 1
News Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11) Dec 16 journeyforthemissing 4
News Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne... Dec 14 Bink 1
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,629,488

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC