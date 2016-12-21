West Monroe woman accused of stealing...

West Monroe woman accused of stealing goods to pay electric bill

Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman last week on charges including shoplifting, which the suspect claimed was necessary to pay a utility bill. A loss prevention employee at a Millhaven Road store informed police that Kimberly Brown, 26, of 149 Wainwright Lane, West Monroe, had taken several items from the store, placed them in her purse and passed all points of sale in an attempt to leave the store.

