West Monroe man accused of beating girlfriend and burning her home

Friday Dec 30 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

A 19-year-old West Monroe man is accused of beating up his girlfriend and then setting her trailer on fire in Ruston. Tervuante Douglas is charged with arson, battery and damage to property.

