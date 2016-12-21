West Monroe man accused of beating girlfriend and burning her home
A 19-year-old West Monroe man is accused of beating up his girlfriend and then setting her trailer on fire in Ruston. Tervuante Douglas is charged with arson, battery and damage to property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|6 min
|Amused
|15
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|6 hr
|Amused
|73
|10
|Dec 23
|Paco
|1
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec 18
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec 16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne...
|Dec 14
|Bink
|1
|Family Dollar
|Dec '16
|Steve
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC