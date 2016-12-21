Sweetwater High alumn savors feelings...

Sweetwater High alumn savors feelings of college football championship

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Sweetwater Reporter

With the college football bowl game schedule now in full swing, Sweetwater High School graduate Everett Todd can tell you about the dynamics of what's going on during the sport's biggest showcase of the season. "It's a great experience, especially for the players," Todd said from his home in West Monroe, Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... Wed It aint necessari... 65
10 Dec 23 Paco 1
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Dec 18 Smurfet 1
News Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11) Dec 16 journeyforthemissing 4
News Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne... Dec 14 Bink 1
Family Dollar Dec 2 Steve 1
Big Black Cat sightings (Aug '06) Nov '16 Conner 365
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,311

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC