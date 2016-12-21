SFMC continues tradition of stockings...

SFMC continues tradition of stockings for newborns

AUTUMN AND CODY Ibanez, of West Monroe, at left, celebrate the birth of their son, Noah Wyatt, who they slipped into the newborn's first Christmas stocking, which was handcrafted by St. Francis Medical Center volunteers, including Nemery Wallace and Susan Johnston, at right. AUTUMN AND CODY Ibanez, of West Monroe, at left, celebrate the birth of their son, Noah Wyatt, who they slipped into the newborn's first Christmas stocking, which was handcrafted by St. Francis Medical Center volunteers, including Nemery Wallace and Susan Johnston, at right.

