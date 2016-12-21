SFMC continues tradition of stockings for newborns
AUTUMN AND CODY Ibanez, of West Monroe, at left, celebrate the birth of their son, Noah Wyatt, who they slipped into the newborn's first Christmas stocking, which was handcrafted by St. Francis Medical Center volunteers, including Nemery Wallace and Susan Johnston, at right. AUTUMN AND CODY Ibanez, of West Monroe, at left, celebrate the birth of their son, Noah Wyatt, who they slipped into the newborn's first Christmas stocking, which was handcrafted by St. Francis Medical Center volunteers, including Nemery Wallace and Susan Johnston, at right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|17 hr
|Eagle 12
|60
|10
|Dec 23
|Paco
|1
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec 18
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec 16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne...
|Dec 14
|Bink
|1
|Family Dollar
|Dec 2
|Steve
|1
|Big Black Cat sightings (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Conner
|365
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC