Hotel worker helps catch car thief

Hotel worker helps catch car thief

There are 1 comment on the KNOE-TV Monroe story from Monday Dec 12, titled Hotel worker helps catch car thief. In it, KNOE-TV Monroe reports that:

That's exactly what it was for Brandon Crum, who spent his Monday afternoon like any other, maintaining the Super 8 in West Monroe. But around 3:30pm, he saw something suspicious.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Smurfet

Buffalo, MO

#1 Sunday Dec 18
I have known him for 20 years and I just don't understand why this happen? He's a great guy and very caring something is going on for him to get to this point!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... 12 hr Eagle 12 50
News Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11) Dec 16 journeyforthemissing 4
News Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne... Dec 14 Bink 1
Family Dollar Dec 2 Steve 1
Big Black Cat sightings (Aug '06) Nov '16 Conner 365
News Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14) Nov '16 Trump voice for God 121
Jonathan kraemer Nov '16 Ladypaw83 1
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,268 • Total comments across all topics: 277,272,483

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC