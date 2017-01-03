Going into the new year and many stil...

Going into the new year and many still recovering from March flood

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

"We are still at our aunt's house in West Monroe and she is still putting up with us and we are very grateful that she is helping us out still," says Hammett. In March, Hammett and his then-finance's home was flooded by several feet of water, which didn't recede until nine weeks later destroying the home and making it unlivable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... 2 hr Eagle 12 76
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... 4 hr IB DaMann 20
10 Dec 23 Paco 1
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Dec 18 Smurfet 1
News Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11) Dec 16 journeyforthemissing 4
News Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne... Dec 14 Bink 1
Family Dollar Dec '16 Steve 1
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,809 • Total comments across all topics: 277,579,920

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC