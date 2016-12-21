Flood recovery panel defends its work, Gov. Edwards

Members of the panel charged with creating a spending plan for federal flood recovery funding defended their work and Gov. John Bel Edwards today following criticism by U.S. Sen.-elect John Kennedy and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, the USA Today Network of Louisiana reports. "Why does have to take such a partisan approach to such a tragedy?" says Michael Olivier, chief executive for the Committee of 100 and a member of the Restore Louisiana Task Force.

