35th Annual Ag Expo Jan. 13-14, West Monroe, La.
Ag Expo 2017 - sponsored by the North Louisiana Agri-Business Council - is scheduled for Jan. 13-14 at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe, La. Each year, 10,000 to 12,000 attend from throughout Louisiana and adjacent regions of Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas.
